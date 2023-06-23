The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .297 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 30 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 42 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 13 games this season (31.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.

In 20 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .347 AVG .256 .413 OBP .323 .514 SLG .384 11 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings