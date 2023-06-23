Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (41-35) and Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (29-48) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 23 at Coors Field. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +135. An 11.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rockies vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (4-6, 4.08 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.48 ERA)

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Angels have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Angels went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 14 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jorge Alfaro 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+120) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

