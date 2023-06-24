Carlos Alcaraz will meet Sebastian Korda in the cinch Championships semifinals on Saturday, June 24.

With -250 odds, Alcaraz is the favorite against Korda (+190) for this match.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 24

Saturday, June 24 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Sebastian Korda -250 Odds to Win Match +190 -100 Odds to Win Tournament +350 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 26-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in Friday's quarterfinals.

Korda reached the semifinals by defeating No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-4, 7-6 on Friday.

Alcaraz has played 71 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Alcaraz has played four matches over the past year, totaling 37.5 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.

Korda has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.4% of those games.

Korda is averaging 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set through three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matchups, Alcaraz has two wins, while Korda has one. In their most recent meeting on May 27, 2022, Alcaraz was victorious 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz and Korda have played nine total sets, with Alcaraz clinching seven of them and Korda two.

Alcaraz and Korda have squared off in 82 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, securing 46 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Korda are averaging 27.3 games and three sets per match.

