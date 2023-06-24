The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Harris English in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on English at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, English has finished below par on eight occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score six times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, English has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, English has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

English will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -5 279 0 17 2 4 $4.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The past nine times English has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 27th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

English last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 19th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course English has played in the past year has been 447 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

English's Last Time Out

English was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

English was better than 80% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

English carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, English carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

English carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last outing, English's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

English ended the U.S. Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, English outperformed the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards English Odds to Win: +5500

