Mike Moustakas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 24 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has seven doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .270.

Moustakas has recorded a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Moustakas has had an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%).

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .212 AVG .317 .311 OBP .400 .462 SLG .413 7 XBH 4 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 15/8 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings