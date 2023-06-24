Saturday's contest at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (41-36) taking on the Colorado Rockies (30-48) at 9:10 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The Rockies have won in 27, or 39.7%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Colorado has won 15 of 50 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (344 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule