Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Angels on June 24, 2023
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels square off at Coors Field on Saturday (starting at 9:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 73 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .265/.349/.491 slash line so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .293/.347/.477 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 86 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, 39 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .298/.381/.630 slash line on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has recorded 68 hits with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .250/.358/.474 so far this year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
