Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 73 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 29th in slugging.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.0%).
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (47.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.252
|.362
|OBP
|.339
|.524
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|50/15
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Canning (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
