Viktor Hovland is ready for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (par-70) in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Hovland at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished under par 13 times and posted 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Hovland has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

This week Hovland is trying for his fifth top-20 finish in a row.

Hovland has qualified for the weekend in 21 consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 17 -8 277 2 21 6 9 $11M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hovland's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 33rd.

Hovland made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 477 yards shorter than the average course Hovland has played in the past year (7,329).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which was good enough to land him in the 95th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

Hovland was better than only 21% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Hovland recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hovland carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.6).

Hovland carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last outing, Hovland had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Hovland ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Hovland underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.