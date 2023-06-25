After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

  • Alfaro is batting .115 with two doubles and a home run.
  • Twice in seven games this year, Alfaro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
.000 AVG .130
.000 OBP .167
.000 SLG .348
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
0/0 K/BB 10/0
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson (4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday, June 18 against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
