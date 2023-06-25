After batting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 73 hits and an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (48 of 74), with multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with more than one RBI eight times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 of 74 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .278 AVG .252 .357 OBP .339 .516 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 50/15 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

