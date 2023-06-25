Taylor Fritz meets Yannick Hanfmann to begin play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), he was knocked out by Mackenzie McDonald in the round of 16. Fritz's monyeline odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +5000.

Fritz at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will meet Hanfmann in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 AM ET.

Fritz has current moneyline odds of -450 to win his next contest against Hanfmann.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Wimbledon odds to win: +5000

Fritz Stats

In his last match, Fritz was defeated 6-7, 6-7 versus McDonald in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Fritz has gone 46-23 and has won a pair of titles.

In four tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Fritz has gone 4-4.

Fritz, over the past 12 months, has played 69 matches across all court types, and 26.0 games per match.

Fritz, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 28.3 games per match.

Fritz, over the past year, has won 83.4% of his service games and 25.3% of his return games.

Fritz has been victorious in 83.3% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 24.1% of his return games.

