Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Carlos Correa and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (5-1) will make his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.40), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 104 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a .328/.403/.568 slash line on the season.

Acuna has hit safely in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1 at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .237/.348/.537 on the season.

Olson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Reds Jun. 23 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Phillies Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .213/.289/.407 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

