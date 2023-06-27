The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.

He has homered in 7.4% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 68 games (44.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .278 AVG .196 .351 OBP .280 .459 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 15 RBI 12 21/14 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings