Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .294.
- Grichuk enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 33 of 45 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.9% of his games this season, Grichuk has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (46.7%), including five multi-run games (11.1%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.333
|AVG
|.256
|.398
|OBP
|.323
|.488
|SLG
|.384
|12
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|22/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (9-4) to make his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
