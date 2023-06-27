Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) against the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:40 PM on June 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have fallen short of covering the spread in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40%) in those contests.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (349 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
