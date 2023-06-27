The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun take the court in one of three exciting matchups on the WNBA slate today.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the New York Liberty

The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 12-3

12-3 NYL Record: 9-3

9-3 CON Stats: 84.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 77.5 Opp. PPG (third)

84.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 77.5 Opp. PPG (third) NYL Stats: 87.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 7.9 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 NYL Odds to Win: -214

-214 CON Odds to Win: +172

+172 Total: 166.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Seattle Storm

The Storm hit the road the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 4-9

4-9 SEA Record: 4-9

4-9 MIN Stats: 75.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

75.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) SEA Stats: 78.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 MIN Odds to Win: -136

-136 SEA Odds to Win: +112

+112 Total: 162 points

The Phoenix Mercury face the Dallas Wings

The Wings hit the road the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 2-10

2-10 DAL Record: 6-8

6-8 PHO Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 88.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 88.4 Opp. PPG (12th) DAL Stats: 84.5 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.7 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 DAL Odds to Win: -166

-166 PHO Odds to Win: +138

+138 Total: 169 points

