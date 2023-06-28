Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), with two or more RBI 12 times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 69 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.331
|AVG
|.244
|.374
|OBP
|.314
|.585
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|15
|22/10
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Grove (0-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.59 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.59 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
