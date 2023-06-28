Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies match up with David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 72 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 254 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 349 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.555 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (4-8) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 16 starts this season.

In 16 starts this season, Freeland has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France

