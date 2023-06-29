The Minnesota Lynx (5-9) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.5) and the Seattle Storm (4-10) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Storm

Minnesota puts up an average of 77.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 85.4 Seattle allows.

Minnesota has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The Lynx have put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 46.8% from the field.

Minnesota is hitting 29.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 8.5 percentage points fewer than the 38.2% Seattle's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx have a 1-2 record when the team makes more than 38.2% of their three-point attempts.

Seattle and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Seattle averaging 2.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Injuries