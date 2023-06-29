The Seattle Storm (4-10) and Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx (5-9) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, June 29, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Seattle's previous game ended in a loss to Minnesota 104-93 on the road. Sami Whitcomb (20 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (20 PTS, 2 BLK, 64.3 FG%) led the Storm, while Collier (33 PTS, 10 REB, 52.4 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (18 PTS, 5 AST, 61.5 FG%) paced the Lynx.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Storm vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Storm (-135 to win)

Storm (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+110 to win)

Lynx (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Storm (-2.5)

Storm (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA offensively (77.7 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (83.6 points allowed).

In 2023, Minnesota is fifth in the league in rebounds (35.7 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (33.6).

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in assists (18.6 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is fifth in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.4 per game).

In 2023 the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.7%).

In 2023, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.6 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Lynx are scoring more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (75.6). But they are also allowing more at home (84) than away (83.1).

At home Minnesota pulls down 36.6 rebounds per game, 1.7 more than away (34.9). It concedes 32.9 rebounds per game at home, 1.4 fewer than away (34.3).

At home the Lynx are collecting 19.4 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (17.7).

This year Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than away (12.7). But it is also forcing more at home (11.6) than on the road (11.3).

The Lynx sink the same amount of 3-pointers per game at home as away (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (29.5%).

This season, Minnesota is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (10.1). However, it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (35.1%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have won four out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

The Lynx have a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-7-0 this year.

Minnesota is 5-4 as a 2.5-point underdog or greater.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.