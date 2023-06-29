Thursday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) versus the Colorado Rockies (32-50) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on June 29.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (358 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule