Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Thursday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has recorded 76 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.346/.478 so far this season.
- McMahon has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two walks.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 42 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .285/.342/.462 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .321/.398/.546 so far this season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 76 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .255/.355/.513 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
