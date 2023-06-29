Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.478) and total hits (76) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 66th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has homered in 11 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.8% of his games this season (36 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.252
|.353
|OBP
|.339
|.493
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|54/16
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
