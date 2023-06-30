C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .233 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (17.9%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (12.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Cron has had an RBI in 12 games this year (30.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.246
|AVG
|.221
|.284
|OBP
|.274
|.406
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|10
|21/4
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.