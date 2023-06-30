Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .265 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Tovar will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
- In 72.4% of his games this season (55 of 76), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has an RBI in 27 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.287
|AVG
|.242
|.320
|OBP
|.279
|.469
|SLG
|.386
|16
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|36/5
|K/BB
|41/7
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (2-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
