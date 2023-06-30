Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Tigers are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (-105). The over/under is 11.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 29 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 29-44 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 36 of its 82 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-22 13-29 15-17 17-34 19-35 13-16

