When the Detroit Tigers (35-45) and Colorado Rockies (32-51) face off in the series opener at Coors Field on Friday, June 30, Michael Lorenzen will get the nod for the Tigers, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (-105). The contest's total is set at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (5-7, 7.01 ERA)

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 5-3 (62.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 29, or 39.7%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.