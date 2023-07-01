Justin Reid's 2023 season starts on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Justin Reid Injury Status

Reid is currently listed as active.

Justin Reid 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

Justin Reid 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 2

