The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Justyn Ross and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Justyn Ross Injury Status

Ross is currently listed as active.

Justyn Ross 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 1 TAR, 1 REC, 6 YDS, 0 TD

Justyn Ross Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 0.00 566 216 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 30.28 332 130 2023 ADP - 247 86

Other Chiefs Players

Justyn Ross 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 1 1 6 0

