The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Leo Chenal and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a bout versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Leo Chenal Injury Status

Chenal is currently listed as active.

Leo Chenal 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

Leo Chenal 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

