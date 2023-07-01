Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rockies vs Tigers
|Rockies vs Tigers Odds
|Rockies vs Tigers Prediction
|Rockies vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%).
- In 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.367
|OBP
|.429
|.491
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.