At the 2023 Women's World Cup, South Korea is +1800 to top Group H. In terms of winning the whole tournament, South Korea is +6500.

South Korea: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +6500 14 2 Odds to Win Group H +1800 20 3

South Korea: Last World Cup Performance

South Korea made the 2019 World Cup, but failed to go beyond the group stage. At the previous World Cup, Yeo Minji was the team's leading scorer with one goal.

South Korea: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Colombia July 24 10:00 PM ET - - Morocco July 30 12:30 AM ET - - Germany August 3 6:00 AM ET - -

South Korea Roster

Name Age Number Club Shim Seo Yeon 34 4 - Kim Hyeri 33 20 - Jang Selgi 29 16 - Lim Seonjoo 32 6 - Lee Youngju 31 17 - Hong Hyeji 26 5 - Jisu Ryu 25 - - Jung Mi Kim 38 18 - Choi Ye-Seul 26 - - Young Geul Yoon 35 1 - Eun-ju Moon 22 - - Kwon Da-eun 15 - - Casey Phair 16 - - Won Jueun 16 - - Ji Soyun 32 10 - Lee Geummin 29 13 - Choe Yuri 28 11 - Cho Sohyun 35 8 - Son Hwayeon 26 23 - Choo Hyojoo 22 2 - Jeoun Eunha 30 - - Moon Mira 31 12 - Eun Sun Park 36 9 - Kang Chaerim 25 - - Chun Garam 20 - - Lee Eunyoung 21 - - Seol-bin Jung 33 - - Yun-Ji Kim 34 - - Yebin Bae 18 - - Yuna Go 20 - - Jang Yu-bin 21 - -

