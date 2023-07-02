Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .256 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (34 of 52), with multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).
- In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season (18 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.245
|AVG
|.268
|.330
|OBP
|.343
|.373
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|16/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
