Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.0% of them.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has an RBI in 10 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .283 AVG .345 .367 OBP .429 .491 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings