Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will try to get to Connor Seabold when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Tigers (-115). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 12 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Colorado has entered 74 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 30-44 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 84 games with a total.

The Rockies are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-23 13-29 15-17 18-35 20-36 13-16

