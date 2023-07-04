C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Cron has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Cron has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (40.5%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .260 AVG .221 .301 OBP .274 .416 SLG .429 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 11 RBI 10 22/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings