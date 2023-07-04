The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .260 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%) Bryant has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has had an RBI in 14 games this year (26.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .252 AVG .268 .333 OBP .343 .374 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 17/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings