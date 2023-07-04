The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 22 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.

In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .283 AVG .345 .367 OBP .429 .491 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings