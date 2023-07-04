Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Kyle Freeland on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+155). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Rockies vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +155, Total: 9.5, Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -110

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.

Colorado has entered 35 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 11-24 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 85 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-24 13-29 15-18 18-35 20-37 13-16

