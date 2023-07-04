Kyle Tucker and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies, who play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 75 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 380 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.560 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (4-8) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - -

