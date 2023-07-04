Ryan McMahon -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 80 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

McMahon has had an RBI in 27 games this year (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (45.7%), including six games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .275 AVG .252 .353 OBP .339 .490 SLG .464 19 XBH 17 7 HR 6 26 RBI 17 60/18 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings