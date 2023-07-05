The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .264 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 36 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 54), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), with two or more RBI three times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .252 AVG .277 .333 OBP .348 .374 SLG .386 7 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 17/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings