Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (48-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-54) squaring off at Minute Maid Park (on July 5) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Astros.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (3-3) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-3).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (381 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.80 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

