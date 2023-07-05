Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Astros on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies square off at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .261/.345/.472 slash line on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .242/.326/.380 on the year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 90 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.368/.482 so far this year.
- Tucker will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .242/.341/.397 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
