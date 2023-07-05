The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.278 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 80 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 82), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (32.9%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .275 AVG .247 .353 OBP .337 .490 SLG .455 19 XBH 17 7 HR 6 26 RBI 17 60/18 K/BB 46/21 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings