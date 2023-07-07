Rockies vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (47-40) and the Colorado Rockies (33-55) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:15 PM on July 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (6-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Rockies have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 13-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (385 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.81) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Peter Lambert vs Brendan White
|July 2
|Tigers
|L 14-9
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|L 4-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Bielak
|July 5
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs J.P. France
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Ross Stripling
|July 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
|July 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
