LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (47-40) will square off with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-55) at Oracle Park on Friday, July 7. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.51 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (6-7, 6.64 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have gone 6-4 (60%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 30 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 13 of 47 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.