Alan Trejo returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Ryan Walker and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-2 with an RBI against the Padres.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .241 with eight doubles and five walks.

Trejo has recorded a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).

He has not homered in his 37 games this season.

Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .250 AVG .232 .271 OBP .271 .321 SLG .304 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 10 RBI 3 11/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings