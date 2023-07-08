Carlota Ciganda will play at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at the par-72, 6,509-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Ciganda at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Ciganda has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of her last 16 rounds played.

Over her last 16 rounds, Ciganda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Ciganda has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Ciganda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ciganda will try to make the cut for the fourth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 20 -8 274 0 16 3 5 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Pebble Beach Golf Links will play at 6,509 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,026.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Ciganda has played in the past year (6,563 yards) is 54 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,509).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ciganda was better than 46% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Ciganda recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ciganda had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Ciganda's five birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last tournament, Ciganda's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Ciganda ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ciganda fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Ciganda Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.